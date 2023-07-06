Goje appeals judgement on dismissal from APC, files stay of execution

The Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District also filed a stay of execution at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

A Federal High Court in Abuja presided by Justice Obiora Egwuatu had on June 27 dismissed the suit filed by Goje challenging his dismissal from the APC for lacking in merit.

In an appeal dated July 4 and filed through his counsel, Paul Erokoro (SAN), Goje submitted that the trial judge’s reliance on the technicality that the deponent was a practicing lawyer in the law firm representing Goje although he was not involved in the suit, was not substantial justice.

Goje told the Court of Appeal that the lower court erred in its finding that his right to a fair hearing was not violated when the hearing was conducted in absentia and on an earlier date than the notice to him.

He said the letter to him by the Tanimu Abdullahi-led committee did not state the particulars of the alleged anti-party activities, adding that he had shown that the notice was actuated by malice.

He pleaded with the appellate court to maintain the status quo in the matter pending the determination of the appeal.

Goje was dismissed by the APC Kashere Ward in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State over allegations of anti-party activities.