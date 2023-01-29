ADVERTISEMENT
Give me chance to create new Nigeria - Obi begs Borno voters

News Agency Of Nigeria

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has urged the electorate to give him a chance to create a new Nigeria where people will have equal opportunities.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
“We want you to hold us responsible for a new Nigeria. For a long time, people have wasted the future of Nigerians and we cannot continue like that.

“We will secure and restore Nigeria to what it should be,” he said.

Obi who lamented on the security challenges in Borno and other parts of Nigeria, said his administration would restore the people’s hope and ensure that no Nigerian stayed in a displaced persons camp.

He said that Borno had vast agricultural land and resources that if properly harnessed could generate billions of naira annually.

“My administration has big plan for the north, particularly in areas of agriculture and education that will help pull it out of poverty,” Obi said.

Also speaking, Datti Baba-Ahmed, LP Vice-Presidential candidate spoke on Obi’s legacies as a former governor that didn’t borrow money to work for his state.

He said the two major political parties had failed Nigerians and that LP remained the only alternative to salvage the country.

In her address, Aisha Yusuf an activist and member of the party urged Nigerians to take the 2023 election with all seriousness by voting for LP candidates because of the people-oriented programmes of the party.

Ibrahim Mshelia, Borno LP governorship candidate, urged the people not to sell their votes but to vote for LP to actualise its dream of restoring the lost glory of the state and the nation in general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obi also visited southern part of the state, Shehu of Borno’s Palace, and held meetings with youth and women groups, before leaving.

News Agency Of Nigeria

