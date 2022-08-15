Fact-check: Ghanaian President didn’t ask Tinubu to give Peter Obi a chance

VERIFICATION: The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) found out that the twitter handle @NAAkufoAddo that circulated the message doesn’t exist on twitter or has been pulled down.

Pulse Nigeria

Also, a search on wayback machine and archive-it.org showed that the tweet was not captured.

Information on the account on Twitonomy did show sparing information and suggested the account was deleted because it says ‘User not found’ but also showed it had 1000 followers.

Pulse Nigeria

This is a case of impersonation as the perpetrator used a similar twitter account @NAAkufoAddo that almost resembled that of the Ghanaian President .

However, the Ghanaian President on his verified twitter handle @NAKufoAddo said the information was “false and mischievous with no iota of truth whatsoever in it”.

Pulse Nigeria

The Ghana High Commission to Nigeria also debunked the claim in a press statement on Aug. 14, 2022.

Pulse Nigeria

The message came as a means of influencing Nigerians on their choice of Presidential Candidate as Nigeria prepares for its general elections in 2023.