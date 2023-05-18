Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

This revelation came during a meeting of the Joint Task - 10th Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

It has been noted that Governor Aminu Tambuwal currently holds the position of an outgoing two-term Governor of Sokoto State.

Gbajabiamila, while addressing the coalition of members-elect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition parties, expressed his regret over previous attempts made by speakership aspirants to challenge the selected candidates of their respective political parties.

The Speaker's statement took place within the context of the Joint Task - 10th Assembly meeting, which aimed to form a coalition for the upcoming 10th National Assembly.

In the course of the gathering, the coalition endorsed Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as the preferred candidates of the APC for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, in the 10th House.

Earlier in the event, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the APC candidate for President of the Senate, joined the Speaker at the venue and delivered a brief remark before departing.