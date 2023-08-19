ADVERTISEMENT
Ganduje’s reconciliatory moves good omen for APC – Group

News Agency Of Nigeria

He enjoined APC faithful and Nigerians at large to support the party’s initiatives for sustainable growth and development.

The group’s Convener, Chibueze Oleka, said this while addressing newsmen in Owerri, on Saturday.

Oleka who reacted to a meeting convened by Ganduje for the reconciliation of Imo Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, said such efforts would help keep the party in line for victory ahead of the Nov. 11 governorship election in Imo.

He hailed Ganduje for his penchant for unity and transformative leadership style which he said was necessary ingredient for internal harmony in the party and national development.

“ Ganduje’s ability to unify and drive progress is truly remarkable.

“ Also, his commitment to youth empowerment through youth-friendly initiatives have provided the youth with opportunities for growth and development,” he said.

Oleka also commended President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the APC for their foresight in appointing Ganduje to the position of National Chairman, describing the appointment as a reflection of Tinubu’s vision for a dynamic and unified APC.

“ The APC Youth Vanguard recognises Ganduje as a unifying figure, whose leadership resonates with young party members, thereby invigorating their dedication to the party’s mission.

“ Ganduje’s remarkable accomplishments justify President Tinubu’s perceptive choice.

“ Their combined leadership holds the promise of a harmonious, progressive, and transformative era under Ganduje’s guidance“, he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

