Ganduje wants Abba Yusuf to work with him for a smooth transition

This is contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, on Saturday in Kano.

Ganduje said that the main transition committee and the various sub-committees were working towards a smooth handing over of power in the state.

He dismissed insinuations by the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) that the outgoing administration is undermining the transition programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganduje pointed out that the main transition committee and the various sub-committees at the levels of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were working tirelessly towards a peaceful transition.

He explained that substantial progress towards preparing a handing-over note to the incoming administration has been recorded.

The commissioner assured that while the transition committee by the outgoing government prepares the final handing over report, the committee by the incoming administration would eventually receive the report at the appropriate time.

He stated that the inclusion of representation from the incoming government was based on the need to ensure transparency and openness in the process.

Ganduje explained that the outgoing government is getting all the relevant data and information at its disposal which the transition committee is gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the incoming administration needs the least representation in the committee, just as it obtained in other states where the transition is between different political parties.

He noted that the aim of the transition committee was to prepare a handing over from one government to another and not present or promote any form of ideology.

The commissioner said that the outgoing government expected that the issue of ideology and new programmes to be initiated by the NNPP should await the unveiling when the new administration is inaugurated.