Ganduje vows to reform APC as new party chairman

Ima Elijah

Ganduje expressed his commitment to introducing more reforms aimed at propelling the party to new heights.

Umar Ganduje [Twitter:@ibrahimu14]
Speaking in Abuja during a meeting with members of the National Integrated Movement and the APC Support Group, Ganduje expressed his determination to reshape the party as he prepares to assume the position of the party's National Chairman officially.

During the meeting, Ganduje also addressed the recent resignation of Salihu Lukman, who previously served as the National Vice Chairman (North West) of the party.

He expressed disappointment over Lukman's decision to step down, stating that voicing one's opinion within the party should not be considered a reason for resignation.

"In a democracy, sharing different views and opinions is not an offense," Ganduje remarked.

Looking ahead, Ganduje outlined his priorities for the party, focusing on the implementation of internal democracy, promoting wider consultations, and ensuring the party remains functional throughout the year.

He emphasised that these measures are essential for the growth and progress of the APC.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

