Ganduje dissolves cabinet 1 week to leaving office as Kano governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The officials are all expected to hand over by May 26.

Abdullahi Ganduje is set to leave office on May 29 after eight years as Kano State governor
Abdullahi Ganduje is set to leave office on May 29 after eight years as Kano State governor [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

The directive is contained in a statement titled "Handover of Activates" from the office of the Secretary to the State Government and signed by permanent secretary, Bilkisu Maimota.

The governor directed all commissioners, special advisers, chief executives of parastatals/government owned-companies and other political appointees to hand over to the permanent secretaries and directors of administration and general services in their respective establishments.

The governor directed that all government properties in possession of the appointees be handed over to permanent secretaries or directors of administration and general services/directors personnel management (DPM) as the case may be latest by May 26.

The governor also directed them to make copies of their handover notes to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government for records.

News Agency Of Nigeria

