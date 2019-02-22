Buba Galadima, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, says he's still a member of President Muhammadu Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is the major opposition candidate contesting in the 2019 presidential election against President Buhari.

Despite campaigning for the opposition party, Galadima has insisted that he still belongs to the ruling party as the national chairman of a faction, the Reformed APC (R-APC).

While speaking during an interview on Channels TV's The Verdict on Thursday, February 21, 2019, Galadima said he's still a card-carrying member of the APC.

"I am the National Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) and that means I'm a member of the party. Whoever is there is just benefiting from our sweat," he said.

In July 2018, Galadima announced that the R-APC was formed as a result of the APC's failure whom he accused of running a ruthless and incompetent government that has failed to deliver good governance to the people of Nigeria.

When asked to address the confusion of supporting an opposition party while still a member of the ruling party, Galadima said the PDP has a more excellent candidate than Buhari.

"We have a memorandum of understanding with the PDP to produce a very good and excellent candidate that will deliver Nigeria and that is not questionable in law.

"Unless you will show me any statute of Nigeria that says if you are a member of another party, you cannot support another candidate," he said.

Galadima said Atiku has the overwhelming support of the Nigerian people and will defeat President Buhari in the presidential election scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 23.