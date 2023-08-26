Fulanis endorse Kogi APC candidate Ododo for governor

The endorsement, according to a statement issued in Lokoja by the state Information Commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, took place at Gegu Beki in Kogi Local Government Area of the state.

The statement said that leaders of the Fulanis in the state have declared total support for Ododo ahead of the governorship election.

It quoted the Leader of the Fulanis, Dr Nuhu Jaililu, as saying that the community have already embarked on door-to-door campaigns across the 21 local government areas in the state to mobilise support for the candidate and the party.

Jaililu, the statement added, declared at Gegu Beki that: “We the Fulani in Kogi have passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello and the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo.”

The leader was said to have expressed appreciation to the governor for his support to law abiding Fulanis in the state.

He said over the years, Bello had cause to give protection to every resident of Kogi, including the Fulanis, stressing that: “The only way to pay him back is to vote for Ododo and APC in the Nov. 11, 2023, election massively.

“The Governor has shown capacity to provide security and protection for everyone residing in Kogi state.

“What he doesn’t condone is criminality and we support him 100 per cent on that. We will continue to be law abiding as well as support the governor’s security policies.

“For someone who stood by those of us that are law abiding and contributing to the economy of the state, we will repay him with our votes on Nov. 11 and Insha Allah, Ododo will be victorious.

“All of us across the 21 local government areas are united in supporting the governorship candidate of the APC,” the statement quoted Jaililu saying.

It said that the Fulani leaders were earlier received by the Executive Chairman of Kogi Local Government Council, Hon. Dauda Aliyu.

According to the statement, Aliyu thanked them on behalf of the leadership of the party, and urged them to continue to be law abiding and peaceful in their conducts.