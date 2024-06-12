ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers govt cautioned against tolerating misconduct of pro-Wike lawmakers

The Rivers State Government has been urged to legally contest the High Court's alleged ruling, which affirmed the PDP membership of 27 pro-Wike lawmakers.

In a statement issued by its President, Adam Biu, the group urged the Rivers State Government to strongly oppose the State High Court's alleged ruling that reinstated the 27 lawmakers led by the dismissed Martin Amaewhule.

Biu highlighted that the former lawmakers' switch from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) violated specific sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

He expressed disappointment that despite evidence of the lawmakers' defection presented on December 18, 2023, the judge ruled them to be PDP members still and thereby still members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Biu urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara's administration in Rivers State to oppose and legally contest the alleged ruling to benefit the state's citizens.

"The Domestic Transparency Watch is deeply concerned by the level of rascality being contemplated by the former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who are currently in a state of confusion and disarray.

"The actions taken by the 26 lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule, and their supporters, to obtain this ruling, is not only a blatant display of political misconduct but also a deliberate attempt to disrupt the state by undermining the law," the statement said.

Additionally, the group joined others in calling for the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate the judgment of the Rivers State High Court regarding the reinstatement of the former state House of Assembly members.

Segun Adeyemi

