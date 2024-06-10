ADVERTISEMENT
Court denies motion to vacate seats of pro-Wike lawmakers, confirms PDP membership

Segun Adeyemi

Justice Gbasam ruled that the Rivers state government must adhere to all laws passed by the Assembly since the members remain listed in the PDP’s membership register.

High Court [Getty Images]
High Court [Getty Images]

Justice Okogbule Gbasam ruled on Monday, June 10, in a case brought by Hyacinth Amadi, Godspower Obuah, and Tonye Darius, who sought to have the 27 lawmakers’ seats declared vacant.

According to Daily Trust, the judge concluded that the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate that Amaewhule and the other lawmakers had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Gbasam stated that party membership can only be established by being listed on the party’s register or possessing a membership card and that televised ceremonies or verbal statements are insufficient to prove party affiliation.

The PDP submitted a request to be included in the case and was subsequently named the fourth defendant.

Justice Gbasam ruled that the Rivers state government must adhere to all laws passed by the Assembly since the members remain listed in the PDP's membership register.

He also stated that the state government must follow the Assembly’s laws as the members are still part of the PDP and have not vacated their positions.

Segun Adeyemi

Court denies motion to vacate seats of pro-Wike lawmakers, confirms PDP membership

