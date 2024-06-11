ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Rivers crisis: NJC urged to investigate controversial high court verdict

Segun Adeyemi

The constitution requires that defecting lawmakers vacate their seats, which led to the election of a new speaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Gov Sim Fubara and Hon. Martin Amaewhule. [Facebook]
Gov Sim Fubara and Hon. Martin Amaewhule. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The Coalition for Justice and Accountability (CJA), led by its President, Comrade Dada Segun Akin, criticised the court's decision that allowed 27 lawmakers to return to the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The coalition vehemently denounced the ruling by the Rivers State High Court, which stated that the 27 members who switched from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) remain members of both the PDP and the Rivers State House of Assembly, a decision they deemed as a clear violation of the constitutional requirement.

According to the group, this judgment can only be celebrated by those who oppose the judiciary, Rivers State, and Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2023, 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, led by then-Speaker Martin Amawhule, switched from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the constitutional requirement that defecting legislators must vacate their seats, a Rivers State High Court barred these lawmakers from acting as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly. Following this restraining order, Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo was elected as the new Speaker.

In a recent judgement, a Rivers State High Court judge, after addressing a preliminary objection, ruled that the defected members remain part of the PDP. The group expressed surprise at the judgement, stating, "We are shocked that the judge concluded that the defected members were still part of the PDP despite the members themselves providing reasons for their defection.

"In the letter of defection submitted by Martins Amaewhule and 25 others on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly on December 18th, 2023, the members cited division in the PDP as the reason for their defection.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Same evidence were placed before the court, and the judge still went ahead to rule that the defected members are still PDP members, and therefore still members of the Rivers State House of Assembly."

The coalition said it had revealed and warned of the plot to obtain a favourable judgment and return the pro-Wike lawmakers to the parliament last week.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I know Tinubu very well, he never built Lagos' - Lamido fumes over minimum wage

'I know Tinubu very well, he never built Lagos' - Lamido fumes over minimum wage

Democracy Day: FG declares Wednesday public holiday

Democracy Day: FG declares Wednesday public holiday

Rivers crisis: NJC urged to investigate controversial high court verdict

Rivers crisis: NJC urged to investigate controversial high court verdict

Nnamdi Kanu files contempt charge against DSS DG

Nnamdi Kanu files contempt charge against DSS DG

I’ve not touched LG funds since I became governor — Mutfwang

I’ve not touched LG funds since I became governor — Mutfwang

No date yet for training of recruits - Police commission

No date yet for training of recruits - Police commission

Tinubu appoints new leaders for Police Service Commission, Trust Fund

Tinubu appoints new leaders for Police Service Commission, Trust Fund

Police rescue American citizen from jumping into Lagos Lagoon

Police rescue American citizen from jumping into Lagos Lagoon

Ghanaian woman sues UK Home Office, wins landmark immigration case

Ghanaian woman sues UK Home Office, wins landmark immigration case

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Aviation workers resume operations at Abuja airport after nationwide strike

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion [NAN]

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion, area barred due to petrol leak

Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]

Akwa Ibom Government sets October 26 for local government elections