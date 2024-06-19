Fubara told to charge ousted council bosses with treason

These officials allegedly attempted to remain in office beyond their three-year terms.

This appeal was made during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, June 18, led by Ikenga Ugochinyere, the representative for Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency in Imo State.

Other members present included Aliyu Mustapha (PDP, Kaduna), Matthew Nwogu (LP, Imo), and Midaila Usman (PDP, Borno).

“We also appreciate Governor Siminalayi Fubara for being a democratic leader. Despite all the provocation, he allowed the former local government chairmen to complete their three-year tenure, unlike his predecessor, who, upon election in 2015, dissolved the local government chairmen under Governor Amaechi despite the order of the court.

“We wish to call on the government of Rivers State to immediately prepare treason charges against the 23 former LGA chairmen and their sponsors and co-conspirators for the failed attempt to unlawfully take over the government of the 23 LGA, knowing full well that their tenure had elapsed and they are no longer local government chairmen,” Ugochinyere said according to Channels TV.

He added, “Section 37 Criminal Code Act (1) provides that “Any person who levies war against the State, in order to intimidate or overawe the President or the Governor of a State, is guilty of treason, and is liable to the punishment of death.

“(2) Any person conspiring with any person, either within or without Nigeria, to levy war against the State with intent to cause such levying of war as would be treason if committed by a citizen of Nigeria, is guilty of treason and is liable to the punishment of death: