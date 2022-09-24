From Buhari to Zark Orji, see full list of APC Presidential Campaign Council

The 422-man list was released by the Presidential Campaign Council Secretary, James Faleke, on the night of Friday, September 24, 2022.

Headed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman, the council has the presidential flag-bearer Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the Deputy Chairman I and II respectively.

As earlier announced, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, retained his position as Director-General just as Adams Oshiomhole and Bayo Onanuga kept their positions as the Deputy Director-General (Operations) and Director of Media and Publicity respectively.

However, as expected of a list of this nature, there were some elements of surprises and twists on the card. While some party bigwigs surprisingly made the list, some notable names were missing including those considered to be staunch supporters of the candidate.

The biggest twist in the tale was the omission of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, while former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who was reportedly disgruntled after the APC primary shockingly made the list.

Longtime ally of the candidate, Rauf Aregbesola's name is also on the list despite his recent public outburst against Tinubu and refusal to work for the party's candidate and incumbent Gboyega Oyetola, in the Osun governorship election.

Another surprise omission was the former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, who has been at the frontline of the Tinubu campaign.

The diverse list also had Directorate for Performing Arts which has Nollywood veteran actor, Zark Orji, as the Director.

Other notable names in the Directorate include, Jide Kosoko, Saheed Balogun, Gentle Jack, Rarara, among others.

See the full list below;

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria