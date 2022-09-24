RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

From Buhari to Zark Orji, see full list of APC Presidential Campaign Council

Nurudeen Shotayo

The APC pulled out a star-studded list for the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council.

Kashim Shettima, Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, Adamu Abdullahi, APC National Chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party, and Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State and Director-General of the APC campaign for the 2023 elections. (Presidency)
Kashim Shettima, Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, Adamu Abdullahi, APC National Chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party, and Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State and Director-General of the APC campaign for the 2023 elections. (Presidency)

Recommended articles

The 422-man list was released by the Presidential Campaign Council Secretary, James Faleke, on the night of Friday, September 24, 2022.

Headed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman, the council has the presidential flag-bearer Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the Deputy Chairman I and II respectively.

As earlier announced, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, retained his position as Director-General just as Adams Oshiomhole and Bayo Onanuga kept their positions as the Deputy Director-General (Operations) and Director of Media and Publicity respectively.

However, as expected of a list of this nature, there were some elements of surprises and twists on the card. While some party bigwigs surprisingly made the list, some notable names were missing including those considered to be staunch supporters of the candidate.

The biggest twist in the tale was the omission of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, while former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who was reportedly disgruntled after the APC primary shockingly made the list.

Longtime ally of the candidate, Rauf Aregbesola's name is also on the list despite his recent public outburst against Tinubu and refusal to work for the party's candidate and incumbent Gboyega Oyetola, in the Osun governorship election.

Another surprise omission was the former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, who has been at the frontline of the Tinubu campaign.

The diverse list also had Directorate for Performing Arts which has Nollywood veteran actor, Zark Orji, as the Director.

Other notable names in the Directorate include, Jide Kosoko, Saheed Balogun, Gentle Jack, Rarara, among others.

See the full list below;

APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
APC campaign council list.
APC campaign council list. Pulse Nigeria
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police seize cache of ammunition, arrest 3 suspects in Lagos

Police seize cache of ammunition, arrest 3 suspects in Lagos

Peter Obi’s support group overwhelmed by support in Abuja rally — DG

Peter Obi’s support group overwhelmed by support in Abuja rally — DG

2023: Osun NNPP denies endorsing Tinubu

2023: Osun NNPP denies endorsing Tinubu

Nigerian migrants still detained in Italy without trial – Activist

Nigerian migrants still detained in Italy without trial – Activist

From Buhari to Zark Orji, see full list of APC Presidential Campaign Council

From Buhari to Zark Orji, see full list of APC Presidential Campaign Council

Buhari told us to drop Osinbajo from Tinubu's campaign - APC council

Buhari told us to drop Osinbajo from Tinubu's campaign - APC council

Peter Obi supporters throng Abuja streets for Obidient march [PHOTOS]

Peter Obi supporters throng Abuja streets for Obidient march [PHOTOS]

PDP crisis: Wike leaves Nigeria for unknown destination after media chat

PDP crisis: Wike leaves Nigeria for unknown destination after media chat

Don't use Buhari's performance to judge Tinubu - Group

Don't use Buhari's performance to judge Tinubu - Group

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern. (Daily Trust)

Despite meeting with Tinubu, Northern bishops insist they won’t support him

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

I’m not Yahaya Bello – Wike

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Paper qualifications not true measure of wisdom - Obi's aide replies trolls