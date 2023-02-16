Free and fair elections: Buhari declares war on political corruption!

Buhari made this known on Thursday, February 16, 2023, during a nationwide broadcast.

In an encouraging statement, the President has urged Nigerians to exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard in the upcoming February 25th elections.

What the president said: “Fellow citizens, on the 25th of February, 2023 the nation would be electing a new President and National Assembly members.

“I am aware that this new monetary policy has also contributed immensely to the minimization of the influence of money in politics.

“This is a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections,” Buhari said.