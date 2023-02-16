ADVERTISEMENT
Free and fair elections: Buhari declares war on political corruption!

Ima Elijah

"...this new monetary policy has also contributed immensely to the minimization of the influence of money in politics..."

In a bold move to tackle the issue of money in politics, President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that the redesign of the Naira notes is a strategic step towards reducing the role of cash in the political sphere.

Buhari made this known on Thursday, February 16, 2023, during a nationwide broadcast.

In an encouraging statement, the President has urged Nigerians to exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard in the upcoming February 25th elections.

What the president said: “Fellow citizens, on the 25th of February, 2023 the nation would be electing a new President and National Assembly members.

“I am aware that this new monetary policy has also contributed immensely to the minimization of the influence of money in politics.

“This is a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections,” Buhari said.

Author's commentary: The President's commitment to this cause marks a significant moment in Nigeria's history as the country takes a major leap forward in the fight against political corruption.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

