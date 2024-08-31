ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Foundation, Asue group to transport voters in FCT to Edo to cast their votes

News Agency Of Nigeria

Orobor called on candidates in the Edo governorship election to conduct themselves peacefully.

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.
Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Recommended articles

Dr Peter Orobor, President of POF, said this at the Abuja Mega Rally organised by the two groups to galvanise support for the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo on Friday in Abuja.

Orobor said that his team had already compiled data on the voters in Abuja, adding that more than 5,000 of them have indicated interest to go and vote for Asue Ighodalo, the PDP candidate.

This, he said was due to the manifesto of Ighodalo which has revealed the developmental plans the Edo people stood to benefit if he becomes the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This forum is organised to galvanise support for the PDP candidate. We are gathered here as representatives of various groups of Edo indigenes in Abuja.

“We are here to extend our solidarity and support the PDP candidates and let them know that our Permanent Voter Cards (PDP) are for them.

“We are also making arrangements to mobilise and transport every Edo indigene in FCT down to Edo for election for free to cast their votes.‘’

Orobor called on candidates in the Edo governorship election to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the election as the campaign begins especially by signing the peace accord.

Dr Aghughu Adolphus, Former Auditor General of the Federation, called on indigenes to put in place good material for the governorship seat in Edo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unfortunate that poverty is being used to get youths involved in things they were not proud to do.

“Unfortunately, the electoral umpire is the one that has a say if the election will be free and fair, thuggery can only take place where you have the umpire already taking sides either openly or by body language.

“Youths that are engaged in violence go and they don’t come back, because it is very risky.

“So I would like to advise the youths that for their future they should support Ighodalo because he has a plan for them.

“We believe that if the youths cast their votes and allow the best candidate to emerge devoid of thuggery,then the best governor will emerge for Edo.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights of the event were the award of excellence to Ighodalo for his tremendous success in public service.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omokri accuses Obi of tribalism over comment on Canadian woman's genocidal threat

Omokri accuses Obi of tribalism over comment on Canadian woman's genocidal threat

You failed Nigerians for buying presidential jet amid hunger - Duke tells Tinubu

You failed Nigerians for buying presidential jet amid hunger - Duke tells Tinubu

PSC promotes Lagos, FCT CPs as 682 other senior officers get new ranks

PSC promotes Lagos, FCT CPs as 682 other senior officers get new ranks

Foundation, Asue group to transport voters in FCT to Edo to cast their votes

Foundation, Asue group to transport voters in FCT to Edo to cast their votes

Guinness record holder, Onakoya takes chess crusade to Borno

Guinness record holder, Onakoya takes chess crusade to Borno

Minister calls for institutionalisation of debate in FCT public schools

Minister calls for institutionalisation of debate in FCT public schools

Bayelsa youths steal pistol from NDLEA officers, shield drug suspects from arrest

Bayelsa youths steal pistol from NDLEA officers, shield drug suspects from arrest

Atiku mocks FG over NNPCL's plan to privatise Warri, Kaduna refineries

Atiku mocks FG over NNPCL's plan to privatise Warri, Kaduna refineries

Climate change responsible for incessant collapse of bridges in North-East - FG

Climate change responsible for incessant collapse of bridges in North-East - FG

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

APC's integrity has diminished under Tinubu - Defected member

L-R: Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure and Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti. [Facebook/Guardian]

Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

Supporters of Asue Ighodalo in FCT has set in motion free transportation for over 5000 registered voters based in the nation's capital. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Ighodalo begins campaign as FCT contingent mobilises over 5,000 voters

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Foundation, Asue group to transport voters in FCT to Edo to cast their votes