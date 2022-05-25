RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Former Information Minister withdraws from Nasarawa PDP guber primary

Mr Labaran Maku, a former Minister of Information has withdrawn from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in Nasarawa State.

Labaran Maku.
Maku confirmed his withdrawal to newsmen at the venue of PDP governorship primary election in Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Wednesday.

The former Information Minister said his decision to withdraw from the contest followed painstaking consultations with his campaign team, associates, family, friends and other well wishers.

“After due consultations with my campaign team, my associates, my family, I formally decided to withdraw from the PDP governorship primary election in Nasarawa State,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maku, however, refrained from giving further reasons for his decision.

NAN reports that before announcing his decision to withdraw from the race, Maku had met and discussed with the other contestants – retired Maj. Gen. Nuhu Angbazo and Mr David Ombugadu, a former House of Representatives member.

Meanwhile, the electoral committee started accrediting delegates at about 3.00 p.m. while voting began at 3.40 p.m.

The exercise was being monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the media amid tight security.

The Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin, and the party chairman in the state, Mr Francis Orogu, are among party leaders on ground to witness the exercise.

