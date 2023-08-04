Fintiri appoints 47 media aides
Fintiri froms a 'diverse and talented' media team.
The appointments were announced in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Thursday, August 03, 2023.
“I’m pleased to announce the appointment of the following members to constitute my media team.
“I’m confident that this diverse and talented team will play a crucial role in enhancing our communication efforts and strengthening our public engagement.
“Together, we’ll work towards achieving our goals and serving the people effectively,” the governor said after he listed the appointees in the statement.
Among the appointees, two key figures have been assigned to pivotal roles within the media team. John Ngamsahis has been named as the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, while Babayola Tongo will serve as the Special Adviser on Media.
Additionally, the governor has chosen 10 Senior Special Assistants who will play vital roles in media and publicity. The names of these appointees are as follows:
1. George Kushi - Media and Publicity
2. Ijafiya Domiya - Digital and Visual Communication
3. Sherif Alhassan - Electronic Media
4. Muhammed Tukur - New Media
5. Nurudeen Kama - New Media
6. Pius Iliya - New Media
7. Awal Hamza - New Media
8. Thomas Terry - Visuals (Photography)
9. Barrister Sunday Wugirah - Public Affairs
10. Victor Dogo - Social Mobilization
Moreover, the remaining 35 members have been appointed as Special Assistants on Social Media and Content Creation. Their names are as follows:
1. Mohammed Faisal
2. Miracle Musa
3. Abubakar Idris
4. Nafiu Abubakar
5. Prince Solomon Yakubu Tumba
6. Abdullahi Damare Kogi AD
7. Vandi Yusuf
8. Emmanuel Tumba
9. Jonathan Jude Dangote
10. Auwal Hamza
11. Jamila Tanko
12. Mohammed Rayan Yunuda
13. Paul Barnabas
14. Suleiman Garga
15. Zailani Abba Kawu
16. Elijah Sambo
17. Benan Wyclif
18. Nasir Kasim
19. Wali Ibrahim’s Facebook
20. Mamse Adamu
21. Muhammed Girei
22. Sani Garta
23. Emmanuel Lakami
24. Ibrahim Assad
25. Musa Elson
26. Hierarchy Harold
27. Micah Simon Tihze
28. Jameel Kolere
29. Joan Daniel
30. Jibril Musa
31. Halima Bala
32. Nacha Waziri
33. Ahmadu Hamidu
34. Ijabani Ijahu
35. Hamanbello Idris - Special Assistant (Master Of Ceremony Government Events)
