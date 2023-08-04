ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fintiri appoints 47 media aides

Ima Elijah

Fintiri froms a 'diverse and talented' media team.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)
Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

Recommended articles

The appointments were announced in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Thursday, August 03, 2023.

“I’m pleased to announce the appointment of the following members to constitute my media team.

“I’m confident that this diverse and talented team will play a crucial role in enhancing our communication efforts and strengthening our public engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Together, we’ll work towards achieving our goals and serving the people effectively,” the governor said after he listed the appointees in the statement.

Among the appointees, two key figures have been assigned to pivotal roles within the media team. John Ngamsahis has been named as the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, while Babayola Tongo will serve as the Special Adviser on Media.

Additionally, the governor has chosen 10 Senior Special Assistants who will play vital roles in media and publicity. The names of these appointees are as follows:

1. George Kushi - Media and Publicity

2. Ijafiya Domiya - Digital and Visual Communication

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Sherif Alhassan - Electronic Media

4. Muhammed Tukur - New Media

5. Nurudeen Kama - New Media

6. Pius Iliya - New Media

7. Awal Hamza - New Media

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Thomas Terry - Visuals (Photography)

9. Barrister Sunday Wugirah - Public Affairs

10. Victor Dogo - Social Mobilization

Moreover, the remaining 35 members have been appointed as Special Assistants on Social Media and Content Creation. Their names are as follows:

1. Mohammed Faisal

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Miracle Musa

3. Abubakar Idris

4. Nafiu Abubakar

5. Prince Solomon Yakubu Tumba

6. Abdullahi Damare Kogi AD

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Vandi Yusuf

8. Emmanuel Tumba

9. Jonathan Jude Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

10. Auwal Hamza

11. Jamila Tanko

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Mohammed Rayan Yunuda

13. Paul Barnabas

14. Suleiman Garga

15. Zailani Abba Kawu

16. Elijah Sambo

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Benan Wyclif

18. Nasir Kasim

19. Wali Ibrahim’s Facebook

20. Mamse Adamu

21. Muhammed Girei

ADVERTISEMENT

22. Sani Garta

23. Emmanuel Lakami

24. Ibrahim Assad

25. Musa Elson

26. Hierarchy Harold

ADVERTISEMENT

27. Micah Simon Tihze

28. Jameel Kolere

29. Joan Daniel

30. Jibril Musa

31. Halima Bala

ADVERTISEMENT

32. Nacha Waziri

33. Ahmadu Hamidu

34. Ijabani Ijahu

35. Hamanbello Idris - Special Assistant (Master Of Ceremony Government Events)

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Interesting facts about 2023/24 EPL, Laliga, Serie A season

Interesting facts about 2023/24 EPL, Laliga, Serie A season

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

NEMA distributes relief materials to 25,698 victims of 2022 flood in Taraba

NEMA distributes relief materials to 25,698 victims of 2022 flood in Taraba

Fintiri appoints 47 media aides

Fintiri appoints 47 media aides

Lawmakers set up committee to investigate Lagos doctor's elevator death

Lawmakers set up committee to investigate Lagos doctor's elevator death

Ambrose Alli University suspends payment of July salaries to top officials

Ambrose Alli University suspends payment of July salaries to top officials

State of Emergency declared in Ethiopia

State of Emergency declared in Ethiopia

Tinubu withdraws Maryam Shetty as ministerial nominee, submits Keyamo's name

Tinubu withdraws Maryam Shetty as ministerial nominee, submits Keyamo's name

Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with U.S., others for help

Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with U.S., others for help

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chimamanda Adichie and Datti Baba-Ahmed [Twitter]

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Remi Tinubu kneels to greet Muhammadu Buhari [The Cable]

First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

Nasir El-Rufai [Tribune Online]

Akpabio stops El-Rufai from speaking on controversial issue at screening

Hon-Stella-Okotete (Credit: Nairametrics)

'She was the engine room of the bank' - Senate satisfied with Delta ministerial nominee, Okotete