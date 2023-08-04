Fintiri appoints 47 media aides

The appointments were announced in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Thursday, August 03, 2023.

“I’m pleased to announce the appointment of the following members to constitute my media team.

“I’m confident that this diverse and talented team will play a crucial role in enhancing our communication efforts and strengthening our public engagement.

“Together, we’ll work towards achieving our goals and serving the people effectively,” the governor said after he listed the appointees in the statement.

Among the appointees, two key figures have been assigned to pivotal roles within the media team. John Ngamsahis has been named as the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, while Babayola Tongo will serve as the Special Adviser on Media.

Additionally, the governor has chosen 10 Senior Special Assistants who will play vital roles in media and publicity. The names of these appointees are as follows:

1. George Kushi - Media and Publicity

2. Ijafiya Domiya - Digital and Visual Communication

3. Sherif Alhassan - Electronic Media

4. Muhammed Tukur - New Media

5. Nurudeen Kama - New Media

6. Pius Iliya - New Media

7. Awal Hamza - New Media

8. Thomas Terry - Visuals (Photography)

9. Barrister Sunday Wugirah - Public Affairs

10. Victor Dogo - Social Mobilization

Moreover, the remaining 35 members have been appointed as Special Assistants on Social Media and Content Creation. Their names are as follows:

1. Mohammed Faisal

2. Miracle Musa

3. Abubakar Idris

4. Nafiu Abubakar

5. Prince Solomon Yakubu Tumba

6. Abdullahi Damare Kogi AD

7. Vandi Yusuf

8. Emmanuel Tumba

9. Jonathan Jude Dangote

10. Auwal Hamza

10. Auwal Hamza

11. Jamila Tanko

12. Mohammed Rayan Yunuda

13. Paul Barnabas

14. Suleiman Garga

15. Zailani Abba Kawu

16. Elijah Sambo

17. Benan Wyclif

18. Nasir Kasim

19. Wali Ibrahim’s Facebook

20. Mamse Adamu

21. Muhammed Girei

22. Sani Garta

23. Emmanuel Lakami

24. Ibrahim Assad

25. Musa Elson

26. Hierarchy Harold

27. Micah Simon Tihze

28. Jameel Kolere

29. Joan Daniel

30. Jibril Musa

31. Halima Bala

32. Nacha Waziri

33. Ahmadu Hamidu

34. Ijabani Ijahu