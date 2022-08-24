RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

FG says it’ll be insensitive to resume Abuja-Kaduna train operations now

Bayo Wahab

FG says the service will commence when the digital security systems that will monitor activities around the tracks are procured and installed.

Nigerian Railway Corporation (Thisday)
Nigerian Railway Corporation (Thisday)

The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo said this while addressing state house correspondents after the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Recall that in March, terrorists attacked a Kaduna-bound train and abducted some passengers. While some victims have been released, others are still in captivity.

Following the attack, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended train service on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor.

The minister speaking on Wednesday said the government is still investigating the right type of surveillance equipment to procure in order to effectively monitor the tracks along the Abuja Kaduna route, as well as concessioning it in a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

Earlier in August, the minister had hinted that train service on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor would resume when victims kidnapped from the AK-9 train are reunited with their families.

He added that the service would commence when the digital security systems that will monitor activities around the tracks are procured and installed.

Meanwhile, the Federal executive council has approved N1.49 billion for the repair works to be carried out at the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IPOB says keeping corpses for over 3 days causes moral decadence in Igboland

IPOB says keeping corpses for over 3 days causes moral decadence in Igboland

FG says it’ll be insensitive to resume Abuja-Kaduna train operations now

FG says it’ll be insensitive to resume Abuja-Kaduna train operations now

Nigeria needs over $410 billion for energy transition – Osinbajo

Nigeria needs over $410 billion for energy transition – Osinbajo

NNPP is the fastest growing political party, not Northern affair – Prof. Alkali

NNPP is the fastest growing political party, not Northern affair – Prof. Alkali

Obi already uniting Nigerians - Datti Baba Ahmed

Obi already uniting Nigerians - Datti Baba Ahmed

Wike's meeting with Tinubu will guarantee his political survival after 2023, says group

Wike's meeting with Tinubu will guarantee his political survival after 2023, says group

Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo joins Labour Party

Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo joins Labour Party

Increase in kerosene, cooking gas prices will affect Nigerians- economist

Increase in kerosene, cooking gas prices will affect Nigerians- economist

Osun election: Police officers appeal to IG for not receiving duty allowance

Osun election: Police officers appeal to IG for not receiving duty allowance

Trending

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Abeokuta residence of the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

2023: What Obasanjo told us about Tinubu's chances – Gbajabiamila

Daysman and Chris Oyakilome

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

Professor Wole Soyinka speaks on President Buhari's RUGA scheme (Books Live)

I don’t care if Nigeria’s next President, VP, Speaker are same religion – Soyinka