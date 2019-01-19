The Federal Government has denied allegations leveled against it by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

The CUPP had earlier alleged that the presidency had finalised plans to arrest the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnogehn.

The organisation told newsmen that the Federal Government has been pressuring members of the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to move against Onnoghen, so that the NJC Deputy Chairman, Justice Mohammed Tanko can be announced as the new CJN.

According to Vanguard, the CUPP also alleged that Justice Danladi Umar, the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), has been instructed to issue a bench warrant against the CJN, after which the new Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu will move in for his arrest.

Onnoghen has been accused of failing to declare his assets as required by law.

False story

The presidency, in a statement which it issued on Twitter on Saturday, January 19, 2019, described the story as false.

The statement reads: “We have read with considerable concern and surprise, the fake news of the Presidency's alleged plan to arrest the Chief Justice of Nigeria & frame three other Supreme Court Justices.

“This false story is being peddled by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) apparently to set the judiciary against the executive and cause major confusion ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“The story is absolutely false as the Presidency is not in any way involved in plotting against or framing anybody.

“We note that the findings of the Code of Conduct Bureau against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, and the allegations arising from them, are being handled by the courts in the normal way, as is expected in a democratic society like ours.

“The Presidency has not, and will certainly not, interfere in the process. We, however, want to draw the attention of the general public to this or similar false stories, which are ill motivated to further the political interests of their sponsors.

“While the @MBuhari administration is very firmly committed to the fight against corruption, we want to assure the general public that Government will always pursue its mission with the highest standards of fairness, and in strict conformity with the relevant laws.”

Buhari knows nothing

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had earlier told newsmen that President Buhari did not know about the CJN’s case until it became public knowledge.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) however did not buy Osinbajo’s claim, saying that a decision involving the arraignment of a top judicial officer would have gotten a nod from the President.

The party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in his reaction, also said that the Vice-President’s statement has proven that Buhari is no longer in charge of his government.

The PDP flag-bearer also called on Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming presidential election.

Atiku also warned against the forceful removal of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.