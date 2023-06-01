FG approves billion-dollar expansion for Snake Island Port

The project, estimated to cost over a billion dollars, is expected to generate significant revenues for the country, with projections reaching over $5.2 billion.

The approval was granted by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) during a meeting held on May 17, 2023, at the State House in Abuja; hence, the approval was made by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The project will be carried out through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative, in line with the administration's strategy for economic development.

In a statement released yesterday, Nigerdock revealed that the initial investment by the private sector for the development of Snake Island Port is estimated to be around $1 billion. Additionally, an additional $850 million will be reinvested in the project over its lifetime.

The concession for the project spans 45 years and is expected to contribute significantly to the federal government's revenue, surpassing $5.2 billion over the entire period.