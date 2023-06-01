The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

FG approves billion-dollar expansion for Snake Island Port

Ima Elijah

Few days before leaving office, Buhari approved a billion-dollar-worth expansion for Snake Island Port, Lagos.

Snake Island, situated opposite Tin Can Island Port in Apapa, Nigeria [Getty Images]
Snake Island, situated opposite Tin Can Island Port in Apapa, Nigeria [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The project, estimated to cost over a billion dollars, is expected to generate significant revenues for the country, with projections reaching over $5.2 billion.

The approval was granted by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) during a meeting held on May 17, 2023, at the State House in Abuja; hence, the approval was made by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The project will be carried out through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative, in line with the administration's strategy for economic development.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement released yesterday, Nigerdock revealed that the initial investment by the private sector for the development of Snake Island Port is estimated to be around $1 billion. Additionally, an additional $850 million will be reinvested in the project over its lifetime.

The concession for the project spans 45 years and is expected to contribute significantly to the federal government's revenue, surpassing $5.2 billion over the entire period.

Snake Island, situated opposite Tin Can Island Port in Apapa, Nigeria, spans a length of 14 kilometers and a width of 1.4 kilometers. While the island does not possess the same level of sophistication as other islands in Nigeria, it boasts immediate access to the open sea.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu holds first meeting with National Assembly leaders

Tinubu holds first meeting with National Assembly leaders

Nigeria's tax-to-GDP ratio surges to 10.86%

Nigeria's tax-to-GDP ratio surges to 10.86%

Tinubu holds first security meeting with Service Chiefs

Tinubu holds first security meeting with Service Chiefs

FG approves billion-dollar expansion for Snake Island Port

FG approves billion-dollar expansion for Snake Island Port

Group urges Tinubu to prioritise care for senior citizens

Group urges Tinubu to prioritise care for senior citizens

My people want a Christian to emerge as Senate President  —  Gbenga Daniel

My people want a Christian to emerge as Senate President  —  Gbenga Daniel

6 positive news stories from Nigeria in May 2023

6 positive news stories from Nigeria in May 2023

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

Niger governor sacks political appointees

Niger governor sacks political appointees

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: No more fuel subsidy - President Tinubu

Why President Tinubu removed fuel subsidy

Fuel Subsidy: Why Tinubu had no other option [Editor's Opinion]

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and VP-elect Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

Victory for Tinubu, Shettima as Court rejects PDP's call for disqualification

Bola Tinubu (in blue) surrounded by a crowd of supporters

5 problems Nigerians expect Tinubu to solve in the first 100 days