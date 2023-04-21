The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

FFK acquitted of ₦4.6bn money crime charges after 7 years

Ima Elijah

Femi Fani-Kayode was charged with money laundering alongside former Minister of State for Finance, Nenandi Usman.

Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode

Recommended articles

Fani-Kayode, who expressed his gratitude to God for his deliverance, took to his verified Twitter handle to share the news of his acquittal.

The APC campaign spokesperson further revealed that the case has been ongoing for a lengthy seven years. In his words, "Yesterday, the Court of Appeal quashed the charges filed against me, the former Minister of Finance Nenadi Usman, and others at the Federal High Court in Lagos by the EFCC for the misappropriation of 4.6 billion naira and money laundering."

ADVERTISEMENT

Femi Fani-Kayode was charged with money laundering alongside former Minister of State for Finance, Nenandi Usman, former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria Yusuf Danjuma, and Jointrust Dimensions Nigeria Ltd.

The charges relate to the alleged unlawful retention of over ₦4.6 billion between January and March 2015 in Lagos. The defendants are accused of retaining proceeds of unlawful acts of stealing and corruption.

Fani-Kayode and one Olubode Oke, who is said to be at large, are also alleged to have made cash payments of about ₦30 million to one Paste Poster Co (PPC) in excess of amounts allowed by law without going through a financial institution.

The charges contravene the provisions of sections 15 (3) (4), 16 (2) (b), and 16 (5) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) initially brought a 17-count charge against the defendants before Justice Mohammed Aikawa. The defendants pleaded not guilty and were granted bail.

The case began before Justice Aikawa, but the trial judge was transferred out of the Lagos division, and the case was assigned to a new judge, Justice Daniel Osaigor. The defendants had to start the case from the beginning. Witnesses were being led in evidence before the transfer.

Fani-Kayode has served in notable governmental positions and been affiliated with the dominant parties in Nigeria. He served as a minister in the administrations of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan. He was a prominent member of the People's Democratic Party, then defected to the opposition All Progressives Congress, before returning to the PDP ahead of the 2015 general elections.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CAN rejoices with Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr

CAN rejoices with Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr

FFK acquitted of ₦4.6bn money crime charges after 7 years

FFK acquitted of ₦4.6bn money crime charges after 7 years

Dansarauniya supports Sen. Jibrin for Senate President

Dansarauniya supports Sen. Jibrin for Senate President

Okowa constitutes transition committee

Okowa constitutes transition committee

AGF to appear before Reps committee for alleged loss of $2.4 billion oil revenue

AGF to appear before Reps committee for alleged loss of $2.4 billion oil revenue

Senators, Reps-elect for induction May 7-15

Senators, Reps-elect for induction May 7-15

Tinubu assures Nigerians of readiness to work towards a better Nigeria

Tinubu assures Nigerians of readiness to work towards a better Nigeria

As-salamu alaykum - Obi greets Muslims at Sallah, sends message to supporters

As-salamu alaykum - Obi greets Muslims at Sallah, sends message to supporters

Tinubu appoints Onanuga, Yar'dua, 11 others into Inauguration Committee

Tinubu appoints Onanuga, Yar'dua, 11 others into Inauguration Committee

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State (top left) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (top right) both won re-elections for another four years in office; while Abba Yusuf of Kano State (bottom left) and Alex Otti of Abia State (bottom right) won their first elections as governors

How APC, LP, NNPP, PDP shared 28 states in 2023 governorship elections

Aisha Binani

Mayhem in Adamawa as REC illegally declares Binani governor-elect

Peter Obi.

I agree with Buhari on what Nigerian youths need to do - Peter Obi

Governor Yahaya Bello and his preferred successor, Usman Ododo.

Bello unveils candidate as Deputy, 7 others withdraw from Kogi guber race