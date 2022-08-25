Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign

Announcing this via a now viral video on Twitter, the Obi's sponsor called on all Obidients in the area to get familiar with the location.

What Isaac said: "My Obidients, I have a good news for you. I will be donating my hotel for the period of 6 months for the remaining campaign time. I have 4 shops, I have halls, I have rooms, I have swimming pools, I have a big place that can take 1000 people for carnival.

"If you are Obidients, and you are in Ibadan, we need to identify our polling units. I think about 1000-plus in Ibadan. Now, you guys have a place to hold your meetings. There is no business activity going on till i sell the place. We can use it for Peter Obi till after elections."

What you should know: Just last week, Isaac had said the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, needs N50 billion to win the 2023 election.

Fayose said Obi’s online popularity is not enough to ensure his victory in 2023, stressing that he needs N50 billion to defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in 2023.

He noted that the Labour Party presidential candidate lacks the political structure to win the 2023 presidential election.