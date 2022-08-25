RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign

Ima Elijah

Just last week, Isaac had said Peter Obi needs N50 billion to win the 2023 election.

Ayo Fayose and Isaac Fayose
Ayo Fayose and Isaac Fayose

Announcing this via a now viral video on Twitter, the Obi's sponsor called on all Obidients in the area to get familiar with the location.

What Isaac said: "My Obidients, I have a good news for you. I will be donating my hotel for the period of 6 months for the remaining campaign time. I have 4 shops, I have halls, I have rooms, I have swimming pools, I have a big place that can take 1000 people for carnival.

"If you are Obidients, and you are in Ibadan, we need to identify our polling units. I think about 1000-plus in Ibadan. Now, you guys have a place to hold your meetings. There is no business activity going on till i sell the place. We can use it for Peter Obi till after elections."

What you should know: Just last week, Isaac had said the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, needs N50 billion to win the 2023 election.

Fayose said Obi’s online popularity is not enough to ensure his victory in 2023, stressing that he needs N50 billion to defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in 2023.

He noted that the Labour Party presidential candidate lacks the political structure to win the 2023 presidential election.

In a video, Fayose said Tinubu has both the structure and the money to become Nigeria’s next president.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus

Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus

Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign

Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign

Vaccine Production: Buhari welcomes exploratory interactions between Nigerian Scientists, Biontech

Vaccine Production: Buhari welcomes exploratory interactions between Nigerian Scientists, Biontech

Police commission union declares indefinite strike

Police commission union declares indefinite strike

Again, students appeal to ASUU to suspend 7 months-old strike

Again, students appeal to ASUU to suspend 7 months-old strike

Police seal off NNPP offices in Borno, arrest party's senatorial candidate

Police seal off NNPP offices in Borno, arrest party's senatorial candidate

PDP ready to takeover Cross River in 2023, says Chairman

PDP ready to takeover Cross River in 2023, says Chairman

Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest 3 cult suspects in Edo

Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest 3 cult suspects in Edo

ASUU: Parents propose paying N10,000 per session to end strike

ASUU: Parents propose paying N10,000 per session to end strike

Trending

Hon Nnamdi Okafor

Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Abeokuta residence of the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

2023: What Obasanjo told us about Tinubu's chances – Gbajabiamila

Daysman and Chris Oyakilome

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency