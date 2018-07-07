Pulse.ng logo
Fayose asked lecturers to award 20 marks to students who vote for PDP

  • Published:
The Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose play

Governor Ayo Fayose

(Punch)

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has alleged that Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state asked lecturers to award 20 marks to students who vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming governorship election slated for July 14, 2018.

The APC chairman also said that Fayose has ordered civil servants in the state to surrender their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Oshiomhole also accused Fayose of acting desperately to ensure his candidate wins.

He said “I believe that the people of Ekiti State are very much aware of what the issues are. There is no better evidence of how prepared we are than the fact that the PDP is panicking.

“You must have read reports that in clear violation of the electoral act, the Governor Fayose has instructed the civil servants, principals of schools and headmasters to retrieve PVCs from civil servants because he is afraid that the civil servants and the people of Ekiti State will not vote for him and in demonstration of that, they are helping to educate the people on why they should not vote for his candidate.

“He has not paid salaries for one year despite the fact that the federal government gave him bailout which he chose to divert to other uses. So, they are panicking and while we are encouraging people to collect PVC, he is retrieving PVCs."

Fayose querying workers

The APC chairman also alleged  that Governor Fayose has issued queries to civil servants who refused to submit their PVCs.

ALSO READ: Ekiti Election: INEC says it'll not let Nigerians down

We heard that they have started issuing query to workers, including teachers for refusing to surrender their PVCs. I don’t think you need any other evidence that the governor is panicking and we can’t wait to have him swept away in a free and fair election on the basis of one man, one vote, one woman, one vote.

“We all know that Fayose was rigged into office and this is no secret because the military officers involved has since confessed to the role they played as well as those involved in the dollars that were withdrawn from the NNPC. These are no secrets anymore.

“I think that Fayose thinks that the very instrument he used to come to power will be used against him. This is a party of change and so, we are not about to copy the darkest side of the PDP," he added.

Oshiomhole also said that the APC will not allow any form of rigging in the upcoming Ekiti governorship election.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

