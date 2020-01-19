Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi says the All Progressives Congress may stop to exist in 2023, if the ruling party fails to make the party more inclusive.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Fayemi said, President Muhammadu Buhari is the unifying force of the APC. He added that if the president leaves office in 2023, the ruling party may collapse.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum said this while responding to a question on the crisis within the ruling party.

He said, “If we are not careful; if we do not institutionalise processes and procedures in the party and make it more inclusive than it is, we will not have a party when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves government. This is because he is the unifying force of our party”.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@NGRPresident]

Recently, former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu expressed the same fear about the governing party.

He said that the 2023 presidential election may be difficult for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win without President Muhammadu Buhari on the ballot box.

He also said there’s no much difference between the ruling APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in terms of ideological approach to governance.

Shittu added that the APC will find it difficult to get votes in 2023 if the party fails to put its house in order.