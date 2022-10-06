RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Father Mbaka speaks on prophecy against Peter Obi’s presidency

Ima Elijah

: He advised those who are planning to protest over his replacement as the spiritual director of the AMEN to stop...

Rev Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu (Daily Post)
Rev Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu (Daily Post)

The outspoken cleric, who was only recently replaced as spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu (AMEN), made this known in a video he shared on Facebook just before heading to the monastery.

What happened: Mbaka was reported to have declared during a Sunday service in June this year that the former Governor of Anambra State would not win the presidential election.

What Mbaka said: He, however, clarified that he did not mention Obi or talked about him during the said service, adding that it was the work of purveyors of fake news.

He said: “After handing over to Fr. Anthony Amadi on Sunday, I started hearing that Fr. Mbaka spoke against Peter Obi. ‘I, Rev. Fr. Mbaka, on that Sunday never mentioned Peter not to talk of Obi.’

“Please, whoever is being used by the devil to blackmail me in the name of doing any job for anybody is satanic and should apologize, withdraw such nefarious and satanic utterance and be careful when you want to harm the image of a man of God.

“Whoever did that, I have forgiven you, but I want to hear that you have apologised and withdrawn what you said against me on that day just to put the Adoration ministry in trouble.”

What you should know: He advised those who, according to him, are planning to protest over his replacement as the spiritual director of the AMEN to desist from the plot.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

