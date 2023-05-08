The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu drops nominees with 'sense of entitlement' from appointment list

Ima Elijah

Babatunde Ogala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, could replace Babatunde Fashola for the AGF slot.

Former Lagos State Governors Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola
Former Lagos State Governors Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola

Bwala, who previously predicted the composition of the incoming government, made the claim in a post on Twitter.

Bwala also expressed concerns about the number of outgoing governors that may join the next cabinet. In a subsequent tweet, he said: “Growing concern also that the number of former governors in Tinubu’s ministerial list is scary and might undermine good governance.”

Bwala further suggested that Babatunde Ogala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, could replace Babatunde Fashola for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) slot.

Ogala, who previously served as the APC Legal Adviser, headed the Legal Directorate of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation.

It has been rumoured that Femi Gbajabiamila is set to become the Chief of Staff, but there are emerging rumours that Fashola was also considered for the role.

Fashola is currently the Minister of Works and Housing and a former Lagos governor.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

