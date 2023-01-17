Fani-Kayode speaks on corruption allegations against Atiku

The allegation against Atiku: One Michael Achimugu had said that PDP presidential candidate used Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to siphon funds for himself and his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, during his time as Vice President between 1999 and 2007.

What Fani-Kayode said: In a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, Fani-Kayode stated that the PDP flagbearer is not fit to vie for the Presidency let alone become President.

The former Minister noted that the former Vice President cannot claim to enjoy any form of immunity under the guise of being a presidential candidate.