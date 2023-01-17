Fani-Kayode speaks on corruption allegations against Atiku

The Director of Special Media Projects/New Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PD), Atiku Abubakar, has no business running for the Presidency.
The allegation against Atiku: One Michael Achimugu had said that PDP presidential candidate used Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to siphon funds for himself and his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, during his time as Vice President between 1999 and 2007.
What Fani-Kayode said: In a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, Fani-Kayode stated that the PDP flagbearer is not fit to vie for the Presidency let alone become President.
The former Minister noted that the former Vice President cannot claim to enjoy any form of immunity under the guise of being a presidential candidate.
According to the former minister, the APC campaign council will not rest on its quest to ensure that Atiku and those around him are fully exposed for their alleged corruption.
