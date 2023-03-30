The sports category has moved to a new website.
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fani-Kayode calls for arrest of Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Ima Elijah

APC Chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode has called for the arrest of top opposition members allegedly planning an interim government to truncate the smooth transition of power from President Buhari to President-elect Tinubu.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Oasis Reporters)
The Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and other intelligence agencies to arrest top members of the opposition who are allegedly planning for an interim government to truncate the smooth transition of power on May 29 from President Muhammadu Buhari to President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode Pulse Nigeria

In a statement he sent to this newsmen on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Femi Fani-Kayode, the Director of Special Media Operations of the PCC, named some opposition members who he believed should be arrested immediately.

"They (the DSS) should arrest those that appear to be behind this evil plot including Peter Obi, Dati Baba Ahmed, Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa and their numerous spokesmen, associates and foreign collaborators in order to find out exactly what their role is in this matter and the part, if any, that they are playing in it," he said.

Fani-Kayode further urged the DSS to identify, ascertain and arrest the collaborators, both foreign and local, in the alleged treasonous plot.

"None of them enjoys immunity and none of them are above the law," he added.

Pulse Takeout: The call for the arrest of opposition members has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some believe it is a move to safeguard the country's democracy, others see it as an attempt to silence opposition voices.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

