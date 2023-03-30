Fani-Kayode calls for arrest of Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

In a statement he sent to this newsmen on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Femi Fani-Kayode, the Director of Special Media Operations of the PCC, named some opposition members who he believed should be arrested immediately.

"They (the DSS) should arrest those that appear to be behind this evil plot including Peter Obi, Dati Baba Ahmed, Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa and their numerous spokesmen, associates and foreign collaborators in order to find out exactly what their role is in this matter and the part, if any, that they are playing in it," he said.

Fani-Kayode further urged the DSS to identify, ascertain and arrest the collaborators, both foreign and local, in the alleged treasonous plot.

"None of them enjoys immunity and none of them are above the law," he added.