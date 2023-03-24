Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, has criticised Festus Keyamo, one of the spokespeople for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign, for his recent petition to the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and his vice, Datti Ahmed.
Ezekwesili drags Keyamo, APC over petition to arrest Peter Obi
Ezekwesili accused Keyamo of stoking the flames of destabilisation in the country with his "ridiculous piece of nonsense."
Keyamo, who is currently the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, stated on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, that he had asked the DSS to arrest and prosecute Obi and Ahmed for alleged "incitement and treasonable felony."
'Is Nigeria a joke to you?' – Ezekwesili to Keyamo
In response, Ezekwesili accused the Minister of stoking the flames of destabilisation in the country with his "ridiculous piece of nonsense."
"Is Nigeria a joke to you?" she tweeted. "Let me tell @OfficialDSSNG @NigeriaGov @NGRPresident and the leaders of the ruling Party @OfficialAPCNg about a very wise saying of our neighbours, the Ghanaians: 'If no one advises you, advise yourself.' A single word can prevent foolishness."
What you should know
In a petition dated March 23, 2023, and addressed to the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, Keyamo alleged that the Labour Party candidates were inciting people to riot and social unrest by camping some youths in a popular hotel in Abuja with the sole aim of instructing them to push out inciting messages every day on social media. He called for their arrest. READ MORE
