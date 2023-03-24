Ezekwesili drags Keyamo, APC over petition to arrest Peter Obi

Keyamo, who is currently the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, stated on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, that he had asked the DSS to arrest and prosecute Obi and Ahmed for alleged "incitement and treasonable felony."

'Is Nigeria a joke to you?' – Ezekwesili to Keyamo

In response, Ezekwesili accused the Minister of stoking the flames of destabilisation in the country with his "ridiculous piece of nonsense."

"Is Nigeria a joke to you?" she tweeted. "Let me tell @OfficialDSSNG @NigeriaGov @NGRPresident and the leaders of the ruling Party @OfficialAPCNg about a very wise saying of our neighbours, the Ghanaians: 'If no one advises you, advise yourself.' A single word can prevent foolishness."

What you should know