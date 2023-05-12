The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Exclusion of other Speaker aspirants for consensus undemocratic – ex lawmaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said if the north central could delivered such votes, they deserved to be considered in the race and not abandoned for other zone.

Mr Abubakar Chika, a former member of the House of Representatives from Niger State [Daily Post]
Mr Abubakar Chika, a former member of the House of Representatives from Niger State [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

Chika, who represented Shiroro/Rafi/Munya Federal Constituency of Niger state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the choice of the leadership of the House is solely the responsibility of members-elect, urging the All Progressives Congress to tread softly.

”If the issue of zoning had been done democratically, the party would have deemed it fit to carry other contenders along.

”All the major contestants have said that there is no way the party will zone the speaker without carrying them along,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He frowned at the exclusion of the North Central and the North East where the APC got majority of its votes, adding that the North Central alone gave the APC over 40 percent of the total vote in the North.

He said if the north central could delivered such votes, they deserved to be considered in the race and not abandoned for other zone.

“The APC should know that it does not have the majority particularly in House of Reps. The minority is greater in number and with that, you cannot dictate to members.

” The law did not say APC member-elect must be the speaker but the law say, member must choose among themselves, so if APC becomes very careless as a single party even as a majority other people will take it up, he said

He urged the leadership of the APC to have a rethink, adding that the manner at which the party is going about it could backfires.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not in a military administration, we are in a democratic administration.

“If you cannot allow zoning to take place because you want to balance certain things, then you cannot nano-zone the position of the national assembly.

” This is carelessness. And if Mr President-elect wants to govern Nigeria well, he should be able to take a stand right now,” Chika told NAN.

NAN reports that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC on May 8 released the zoning arrangement as: Senate President – South South Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Deputy Senate President – (North West), Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano).

Others are Speaker, House of Representatives North West Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna); Deputy Speaker (South East), Ben Kalu (Abia).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC urges Nigerians to scrutinise final list of candidates

INEC urges Nigerians to scrutinise final list of candidates

Commandant hopeful Buhari will assent to Peace Corps Bill

Commandant hopeful Buhari will assent to Peace Corps Bill

Nigerians will appreciate Buhari after he leaves office  —  Adesina

Nigerians will appreciate Buhari after he leaves office  —  Adesina

Charly Boy shares personal opinion on Peter Obi

Charly Boy shares personal opinion on Peter Obi

Council chairman in Taraba released from abduction

Council chairman in Taraba released from abduction

Northern Governors supported Tinubu to respect APC zoning formula - Masari

Northern Governors supported Tinubu to respect APC zoning formula - Masari

Kaduna State Govt unveils campaign to enrol 145,553 out-of-school children

Kaduna State Govt unveils campaign to enrol 145,553 out-of-school children

Exclusion of other Speaker aspirants for consensus undemocratic – ex lawmaker

Exclusion of other Speaker aspirants for consensus undemocratic – ex lawmaker

Over 18,000 people enter Ethiopia from Sudan – UN

Over 18,000 people enter Ethiopia from Sudan – UN

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) will hand over office to Bola Tinubu (middle) on May 29, 2023, as constitutionally required [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Why Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 despite court cases, explained

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections