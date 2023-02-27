The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gombe North consists of five Local Government areas, namely, Gombe,Kwami, Dukku, Funakaye and Nafada.
Ex-governor Dankwambo wins Gombe North Senatorial seat, defeats incumbent
Former governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo has won the Gombe Central North Senatorial District, defeating the incumbent Alhaji Saidu Alkali of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Prof. Umaru Gurama, the Deputy Vuce Chancellor Administration Federal University of Kashere (FUK ) and Returning Officer of Gombe North announced the result on Monday in Malamsidi headquarters of Kwami Local Government Area of Gombe .
He said that Dankwambo polled 143155 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alkali of the APC, who scored votes 77,948.
He said 239,339 voters were accredited but 237,116 voted.
The Returning Officer (RO) said 8,566 votes were rejected.
