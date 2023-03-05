Ex-Gov Yuguda hails Bauchi residents for overwhelming support for Tinubu

According to him, their decision to vote for the party and the eventual emergence of Bola Tinubu as the President-elect had rekindled hope for the people of Nigeria and the state in particular.

“So, now we have hope of surviving as a united country and I thank the people of Bauchi after I came out to campaign in every nooks and crannies for Tinubu, and they responded by thanking me for telling them who Tinubu is and why they should vote for him,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is now that I know that I led the people of Bauchi very well and because of that, they promised they would vote Tinubu and they did just that,” he added.

“In fact, we are better than many of the APC states in gathering votes which culminated in the victory of Tinubu,” he said.

He urged the people of the state to repeat the same during the next governorship election scheduled for March 11, by voting APC’s Gubernatorial Candidate, Saddique Abubakar.

He said when elected, Abubakar would reinvigorate and resuscitate all the moribund industries that were critical to the survival of the people of the state within the shortest possible time.

ADVERTISEMENT