The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has reacted to the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the polls on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

According to Vanguard, Frank said the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu needs to hide his head in shame.

The former APC spokesman chided Yakubu for ‘allowing himself to be used’ by the APC to steal the mandate of the people.

He said “Indeed the results as announced by INEC can as best be described as a sham or scam to say the least, as the electoral body is aware that it has been deeply compromised as evident by its obvious numerous gaffe as captured from its various state collation centres as well as complicity in its final election results.”

Frank also called on the international community to make their findings on the just concluded presidential election known to the general public.

“We are aware that they have in their possessions the true results and may have seen the pattern adopted by INEC and the ruling party, APC. Their resolve in Congo DRC must be in resonance with any other erring electoral body with the same punitive measures meted out adequately on all collaborators of this fraud and to further serve as a deterrent to future electoral umpires.

“Whilst we await the victory of the stolen mandate of the Nigerian people, I’d like to Congratulate our Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his victory as the legitimate winner of the February 23rd Presidential elections and urge him to remain strong and resolute in his quest to seek for justice at the temple of justice. Victory can only be delayed, but can never be subverted nor denied. Nigerians are with you and stand solidly behind you as you stand tall, steering the ship of the progressive in reclaiming the stolen mandate of the oppressed in Nigeria,” he added.

The former APC spokesman also commended Atiku for rejecting the results of the presidential elections.