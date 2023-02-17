Evil people are using Buhari to defeat APC – El-Rufai

The governor on Thursday, Februrary 16, 2023, addressed the people of Kaduna amid the scarcity of new naira notes after the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

El-Eufai observed that individuals who are utilizing the president as a means to overthrow the APC are doing so due to their unsuccessful attempt to impose their own candidate on the party during the primaries in June 2022.

El-Rufai asserted that individuals with malicious intentions are exploiting the President and the resources of the Federal Government as a convenient guise to undermine Nigeria's democracy, as a result of their own personal losses.

In his words: “These evil people using the instrumentality of the Federal Government and the President as convenient covers are willing to truncate our democracy because they have personally lost out.

“They are massively deploying resources and tools to defeat the political party that gave us the platform to serve the country just because they could not impose the candidates of their choice. Let us not help them.”

What happened earlier: Buhari had earlier ordered that the old N200 notes be re-introduced into circulation, as they will remain legal tender until April 10.