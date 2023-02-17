ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Evil people are using Buhari to defeat APC – El-Rufai

Ima Elijah

"They are massively deploying resources and tools to defeat the political party that gave us the platform to serve ..."

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State [Twitter/@GovKaduna]
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State [Twitter/@GovKaduna]

In the peak of the 2023 poll season, Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has allowed individuals he (El-Rufai) described as “evil people” to use him (Buhari) to fight and defeat the political party that gave him the platform to serve Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The governor on Thursday, Februrary 16, 2023, addressed the people of Kaduna amid the scarcity of new naira notes after the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

El-Eufai observed that individuals who are utilizing the president as a means to overthrow the APC are doing so due to their unsuccessful attempt to impose their own candidate on the party during the primaries in June 2022.

El-Rufai asserted that individuals with malicious intentions are exploiting the President and the resources of the Federal Government as a convenient guise to undermine Nigeria's democracy, as a result of their own personal losses.

In his words: “These evil people using the instrumentality of the Federal Government and the President as convenient covers are willing to truncate our democracy because they have personally lost out.

“They are massively deploying resources and tools to defeat the political party that gave us the platform to serve the country just because they could not impose the candidates of their choice. Let us not help them.

What happened earlier: Buhari had earlier ordered that the old N200 notes be re-introduced into circulation, as they will remain legal tender until April 10.

El-Rufai blasts Buhari: El-Rufai accused the Buhari government of flouting the Supreme Court's February 8th ruling by insisting on the February 10 deadline, despite the Court's order for all old and new notes to remain legal tender until its judgment in the case filed by the Kaduna State Government and others.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ortom officially asks Benue people to vote Peter Obi

Ortom officially asks Benue people to vote Peter Obi

Cash crisis: Protest errupts in Mile 12, Lagos

Cash crisis: Protest errupts in Mile 12, Lagos

The UN is looking for $1.3 billion to help 6 million Nigerians

The UN is looking for $1.3 billion to help 6 million Nigerians

Police foil attempted attack on INEC officials in Anambra

Police foil attempted attack on INEC officials in Anambra

Evil people are using Buhari to defeat APC – El-Rufai

Evil people are using Buhari to defeat APC – El-Rufai

Governor Ikpeazu is confident corruption is not Nigeria's problem

Governor Ikpeazu is confident corruption is not Nigeria's problem

Ganduje tears into Buhari and Emefiele over naira crisis

Ganduje tears into Buhari and Emefiele over naira crisis

Tinubu endorses Folarin for governor, salutes Oyo residents trooping out

Tinubu endorses Folarin for governor, salutes Oyo residents trooping out

Katsina Commissioner urges governors to withdraw suit on naira redesign

Katsina Commissioner urges governors to withdraw suit on naira redesign

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III

2023 Elections: Why I cannot support Tinubu - Sultan of Sokoto

What’s Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory?

What’s Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory?