The mood at the Old Parade Ground, venue of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in Abuja, on Wednesday morning, was that of anger and frustration as Police officers were deployed to the facility leaving supporters stranded.

The PDP had accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government of denying the party access to the facility for its presidential campaigns days to the election. The APC has since denied this allegation.

But, when Pulse visited the venue, Police vans carrying officers and men of the Force were seen driving into the facility even as obviously furious PDP supporters gathered in groups at the entrance.

”This is our facility; it’s the PDP that build this Old Parade Ground but today, don’t want us to use it because they are afraid of Atiku,” said Abubakar Lafia, a PDP youth leader who had come with other supporters from Nassarawa state.

”If Buhari has performed very well, why is he afraid of Atiku? All these thing that they are doing shows that the APC and President Buhari are afraid of Buhari because they know that they have done nothing in the last three to four years. Buhari is going,” he declared.

While some Policemen were resting under the tree, others were seen walking within the facility.

When asked the reason behind the deployment of Police officers to the facility, a policeman, Isaac Ayegba, said they were at the Old Parade Ground for the campaign.

”We’re here for the campaign but we are not seeing anybody. As you can see, nothing is happening. We’re here to prevent a breakdown of law and order. That is our job,” he added.

Despite the absence of people and campaign equipments inside the Old Parade Ground, Ayegba maintained that they would not leave the venue until they get an “order from above”.

Outside the Old Parade group, Lydia Amidu, a women leader from Jos, Plateau state, expressed optimism that Atiku would win the election against all odds.

”See, they know that Atiku will win the election and that is why the APC and Buhari are doing this things,“ she began. “Even if they close everywhere, they cannot stop us from voting for Atiku on Saturday because we know that Atiku will end this hunger in Nigeria.

”A child will graduate from the university and won’t get work because the APC has made the economy bad. They’re going! My only prayer is that the election should not be rigged because I’m sure that Atiku will win. Nigerians are tired; we’re all tired.

“We’re not practicing one party system in Nigeria but the APC wants to silence all other opposition party in Nigeria. They have taken over this place so we will go to APC rally at the Eagle Square but we will go back to Jos now. APC is going because we’re tired,” she stated.

Located at Area 10, the Old Parade Ground has served as venue for political and sporting activities over the years.