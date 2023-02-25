ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

EU observers, others express optimism over 2023 election

News Agency Of Nigeria

As voting comes to a close, the European Union Observer Mission deployed to the 2023 Nigerian elections and other Domestic Observers have expressed optimism over the voting process.

EU Chief Observer, Barry Andrews (PUNCH)'
EU Chief Observer, Barry Andrews (PUNCH)'

EU Chief Observer, Barry Andrews made this known while briefing journalists in the course of its assessment of the electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Andrews said that the EU was optimistic on favourable outcome of the polls and would be giving its conclusions, and recommendations based on all that the mission observed.

Andrews commended the process so far, noting that there were more than 100 international observers from EU and other non-member countries across Nigeria observing the election on the invitation of the government.

“Our long-term observers have been deployed since late January, and short-term observers during this week are at polling units throughout the country.

“We had 40 observers who began to deploy across the country in January and they are covering all 36 states and FCT, they have had engagements with stakeholders in each of the states and issued interim reports over the last three or four weeks.

“Then, we further deployed a number of short- term observers that are drawn from the embassies of the EU member states that are present in Nigeria.

“We also have representatives of Norway, Norway, Switzerland, and Canada, non-EU countries that are assisting in the short-term observer process.

“So in that way, we have a presence across the country and we will of course, coordinate with other observation missions to some extent, including domestic observation missions, which we’ve seen some of them here today at the polling unit,” Andrews said.

Yusuf Hussain, a Domestic Observer from Nigerians in Diaspora Group also expressed his optimism over the 2023 election.

Hussain commended calm and peaceful environment across polling units in the FCT, commending the presence of the EU and other foreign observers for their interest in Nigeria’s democracy.

He added that as domestic observers, they have also responded to questions from the EU observers and other foreign observation missions to assist them with their reports.

“The presence of the EU observers going to different polling units to observe what is happening is really encouraging.

“The EU observers also asked me some questions about the voting, which will enable them to file a comprehensive report and it’s really commendable,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EU observers, others express optimism over 2023 election

EU observers, others express optimism over 2023 election

Tinubu, Atiku score zero votes at Obi's polling unit

Tinubu, Atiku score zero votes at Obi's polling unit

I voted according to my conscience, says Ngige

I voted according to my conscience, says Ngige

Buhari’s promise of conducting 2023 election coming to pass – Malami

Buhari’s promise of conducting 2023 election coming to pass – Malami

Ikpeazu, others express satisfaction over election process in Abia

Ikpeazu, others express satisfaction over election process in Abia

Peter Obi defeats Tinubu at Gbajabiamila's polling unit

Peter Obi defeats Tinubu at Gbajabiamila's polling unit

Peter Obi floors Atiku, Tinubu inside Aso Rock

Peter Obi floors Atiku, Tinubu inside Aso Rock

Atiku defeats Tinubu at a polling unit in Adamawa

Atiku defeats Tinubu at a polling unit in Adamawa

BREAKING: Tinubu wins Obasanjo's polling unit

BREAKING: Tinubu wins Obasanjo's polling unit

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Obi, Tinubu exchange warm greetings at peace accord signing ceremony

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu