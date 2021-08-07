Etiaba emerges Action Alliance governorship candidate in Anambra

Etiaba became the flagbearer of the party two days after he dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The politician, who is the son of Virginia Etiaba, a former deputy governor of Anambra state said he does not need any godfather to win the state’s governorship election in November.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday, August 7, 2021, Etiaba said he has been liberated from godfathers.

He said, “My mother is actually my spiritual backbone, she prays for me, right from day one of this process until today.

“Of course every mother wants the best for the son, obviously, hers is not different.

“She is a Christian and her prayer is that God’s will aligns with hers, which is for her son to occupy whatever position he wants in life.

“She is absolutely not my political godmother or father, she is my biological mother.

“I prayed to God that I want a female running mate, if I had a godfather, he may say no, that he has someone in mind for me to run with, so am free.

“Thank God I’m liberated from all of that and I don’t have anybody breathing down my neck, so am free, if am elected as next governor of the state.”