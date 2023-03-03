Eti-Osa: Understanding why Banky W lost to an unforeseen winner

The melting point between EndSARS, Obidients, and Eti-Osa

In the wake of the EndSARS movement, it seems that politics has become the latest trend among Eti-Osa residents. The local govenment area played home to the lead protest ground, which ended in unforgettable blood spill. With increased engagement in discussions and a heightened interest in the democratic process, the impact of this historic protest is felt far and wide.

Notably, the ranks of the Obidient movement have been bolstered by the support of some of Nigeria's most prominent cultural icons. Indeed, it seems that the reverberations of this 21st-century watershed moment continue to be felt across the Nigerian landscape.

The birth of ‘Politainment’ in Eti-Osa

Although Banky W's participation in Eti-Osa politics has piqued the curiosity of his peers and fans, it's worth noting that comprehending the intricacies of entertainment and politics requires more than just an interest in their glitz and glamour. While both domains are engaging, navigating their complexities demands a considerable level of sophistication.

Numerous famous personalities, such as Toke Makinwa, have openly criticised the outcome of the 2023 House of Representatives election in Eti-Osa, asserting that Banky W, a fellow entertainer, was more deserving of the political post. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry's cloud and the promise of a happy ending lies a harsh reality of politics which can lead to unexpected outcomes — the down ballot effect.

The Down Ballot effect

It's just a fancy, and trend-fitting, way of saying that people sometimes vote for the same party or ideology all the way down the ballot, from the big names to the small fries. The phenomenon explains how voters' decisions for higher-profile offices on the ballot, such as president or governor, can influence their choices for others such as state and federal legislative seats. Essentially, voters may be more likely to vote for candidates from a particular party or with a particular ideology if they are also supporting a high-profile candidate who shares those same characteristics.

In the case of Eti-Osa, Peter Obi defeated Banky W and the sitting representative, Ibrahim Obanikoro. However, Peter Obi was not on the Eti-Osa ballot; Thaddeus Atta was the winner no one saw coming.

Atta, the newly elected representative of Eti-Osa, faced a barrage of online resistance from the trend-setting crowd due to his lack of popularity. Atta, who campaigned in his own valid right, was running to win a popularity contest against entertainment’s very own Banky and a son of the Obanikoro dynasty.

Despite emerging as the poll winner under the beloved Labour Party riding on the wave of Peter Obi, many Twitter users were unable to accept Atta’s win or articulate their dislike of him. Instead, they resorted to trolling his physical appearance. Another set of the anti-Atta fanbase have found the excuse of lack of "experience" as a more mature argument for why he should not represent Eti-Osa. This is, however, the same crowd that wanted Banky W to win despite having no known political experience either.