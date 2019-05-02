A Nigerian, Ernest Ezeajughi, has emerged the first black Mayor of the London Borough of Brent, United Kingdom.

Ezeajughi was elected Mayor by the College of Councillors of Brent, London, on April 16, 2019 and was sworn into office on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Here are a few quick facts about the Nigerian born UK politician:

1...Ezeajughi hails from Anambra State in Southeastern Nigeria.

2...He was born in Awgbu Town, in Orumba North local government area of Anambra State.

3...Ezeajughi had his primary, secondary and tertiary education in Anambra.

4...He attended Aguata High School, Aguata, and Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik), Awka, where he studied Applied Microbiology.

5...Ezeajughi was actively involved in student union politics back in Unizik, Awka.

6...He graduated from Unizik in 1998.

7...After his completion of the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, Ezeajughi worked briefly in the family business – Koval Linkworld Agencies Ltd – before leaving for England to join his wife.

8...Ezeajughi obtained a Master’s degree (M.Sc) from the prestigious Kings College in London.

9...A Scientist by profession, he worked with the Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

10...Ezeajughi got involved in UK politics and soon became an active member of the Labour Party.

11...In 2014, Ezeajughi was elected Councillor representing Stonebridge Ward at Brent Council.

12...Ezeajughi was one of the founding fathers of the UK Chapter of the Nigerian political party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He served as Chairman of the UK chapter of APGA from 2010 to 2012.

13...He is married with four children.

14...Ezeajughi joins Olugbenga Babatola, who was elected first African Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich in 2016.

15...Like Ezeajughi, Babatola served as Councillor of the Greenwich district, before he was elected Mayor.

16...A UK Mayor is elected by council members at an annual meeting and the position is held for a year.

17...The Mayor is the first citizen of the Royal Borough. He acts as an ambassador at public affairs and at civic and ceremonial events.