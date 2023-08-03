Eradiri, Bayelsa LP guber candidate promises to revive comatose industries

He stated this on Thursday, August 3, 2023 when he spoke with members of the Federated Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Yenagoa.

Eradiri, accompanied by the LP deputy governorship candidate, retired Commodore Benjamin Nathus, said that about 11 government’s owned companies were moribund in the state.

He said that as a young entrepreneur with some 45 employees, he plans to use his experience to revive the companies and further create jobs and boost government revenue. The LP candidate said that he was compelled to join the governorship race to reverse the neglect of the people.

Eradiri, a former state’s Commissioner for Youths and Environment, said it was sad that the state was lagging behind in developmental index in spite of its huge monthly revenue from the federation account.

“My beloved state of Bayelsa is in dire need of selfless leadership and haven examined by trajectory as a student activist, taxpayer, youth leader, commissioner and public servant I decided to offer myself instead of complaining.

“My record of service at the Ministries of Youths and Environment shows that things can work when the leadership is committed. I had no funding as Commissioner but before I left the ministry started generating ₦200 million monthly, that is my score card there.

“As a young man, I have the strength and capacity to do the job of governance of the state better and I will dismantle the obstacles to the development of the state.

“I am driven by the passion to transform the state and make life more meaningful for the people whose level of poverty is alarming and glaring due to the neglect of governance by the political class.

“I have garnered adequate experience and developed myself enough to govern and improve the living conditions of the people by efficiently deploying public funds that accrue to the state,” Eradiri said.

He added: ”We are the only party that recognises the age long political tradition of ‘fresh water and salt water’ combination for balance, I am from Yenagoa LGA (fresh water area) and my deputy hails from Brass LGA (salt water area) and we are hopeful of earning the support of the people on this project.”

Eradiri also promised to provide social amenities, including healthcare and education, boost human capacity development and prioritise infrastructure and job opportunities.