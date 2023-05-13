The sports category has moved to a new website.
Emi lokan - Wase refuses to give up Speakership bid despite APC snub

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker promised a strong and independent parliament, with law and order as well as strong legislative oversight.

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase. [Twitter/@HonAhmedWase]
Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase. [Twitter/@HonAhmedWase]

Wase stated this when declared his intention to run for the office of the speaker in Abuja on Friday.

He also maintained that it is his turn to lead the house of representatives and to be the number four citizen of the country.

The lawmaker said he had made huge sacrifices in the house in the past, adding that he is experience and competence to be speaker.

“I was deputy to Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila as Minority Leader and in 2015 I had more than 75 per cent endowment to be leader. But I was asked to step down and I obliged.

“In 2019, I felt I should go for speaker but again the party leaders said I should step down for Femi Gbajabiamila and I obliged even though I had the endorsement to go through and we then ran a joint campaign.

“These are part of the sacrifices I have made and in the words of my leader, President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, I say, ’emilokan’- it is my turn,” he said.

Wase said when he is elected speaker, he will focus on general orientation and image rebranding of the National Assembly.

The aspirant said he would ensure a true people’s parliament by creating an efficient and innovative parliament that would approach nation building as a joint task irrespective any difference.

The lawmaker promised a strong and independent parliament, with law and order as well as strong legislative oversight.

According to the aspirant, security, fiscal discipline, economic prosperity and social welfare schemes and programmes will be prioritised if elected.

