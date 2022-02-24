RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Emefiele joins Twitter, denies buying 3 new airplanes for presidential campaign

Ima Elijah

The CBN governor, who opened a new Twitter account on Wednesday, has denied the claim, describing it as fake news.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has denied purchasing aircraft to support a campaign for him to contest the presidency in 2023.

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, it was reported that the CBN governor had bought “three airplanes” for his presidential campaign, and that he had also been asked to resign from his position.

However, the CBN governor, who opened a new Twitter account on Wednesday, denied the claim.

“Fake news,” he tweeted in response to the report.

The report also stated that Emefiele has allocated about N500 billion for his presidential ambition, leveraging his edge as the manager of the country’s most critical financial institution.

The report further stated that a cabal led by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, was strongly behind the push for Emefiele to succeed Buhari, ahead of other strong contenders in the party.

This report comes weeks after The Green Alliance, a coalition group, asked Emefielie to contest for the 2023 presidency.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos on Saturday, February 12, 2022, Wale Fapounda, convener of the group, said the country needs a technocrat that can handle the affairs of the country.

The group added that the CBN governor understood global economic growth and would compel him to accede to its request to run for the presidency under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ima Elijah

