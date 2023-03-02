ADVERTISEMENT
One of you must be lying - Oshiomhole replies Obi, Atiku over victory claims

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Senator-elect said one of Atiku and Obi must have rigged each other out of the election.

APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole
APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole

This comes as both Atiku and Obi each claimed that they won the presidential election conducted on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Oshiomhole, who is also the Senator-elect for Edo North Senatorial District, said this while speaking on a Channels Television programme, "Politics Today," on Thursday, March 11, 2023.

Recall that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election and declared him elected in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

But, the main opposition parties including the New Nigerian peoples Party (NNPP), Labour Party, and the PDP outrightly rejected the outcome of the general elections, claiming the exercise was marred by widespread manipulation and fraud.

Reacting to Atiku and Obi's claims of victory, Oshiomhole said one of the two candidates must be trying to rig each other out.

Oshiomhole's words: "One thing is clear, among the two, that is between his excellency Peter Obi my very good friend and his excellency Atiku Abubakar, one of them must be lying.

"And that is clear by the fact that Atiku who came second said he won, Obi who came third say no he's the one who won. So between the two of them, they must be trying to rig each other out. So one of them must be lying and when they go to court.....

:When you have two people claiming victory so they're indirectly accusing one another of rigging each other out even for the second position."

One of you must be lying - Oshiomhole replies Obi, Atiku over victory claims

