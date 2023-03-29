Election tribunal receives 15 petitions in Akwa Ibom

The petitions were filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Young Progressives Party (YPP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Labour Party (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The Electoral Act 2022 allows 21 days from the date of declaration of election results for petitions to be filed and 21 days for respondents to file their responses.

The tribunal’s Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Usman, told newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday that 11 of the petitions were on the House of Representatives elections, while the remaining four were on the Senate elections.

Petitions on the senatorial elections were received from Akwa Ibom Northeast and Akwa Ibom South senatorial districts, while no petition was received from Akwa Ibom Northwest district, he said.

The secretary also said the tribunal had granted two motions filed by YPP for the inspection of election materials.

“Similarly, an application by the APC in respect of the governorship election for the inspection of election materials was received and granted by the tribunal.