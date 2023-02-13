Election break: Kwara offers 50% transport fare for students returning home

Amuda-kannike quoted the Commissioner, Dr Afees Alabi, as saying that the support would be monetised and transferred to the beneficiaries after verifications.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigeria Universities Commission had directed Nigerian universities be closed for a duration of three weeks between Feb. 22 and March 14.

”It is interesting to note that this 50 per cent transport support is coming barely 12 hours after Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration announced free bus palliative for students of Unilorin and Kwara State Polytechnic which begins on Monday, Feb.13

”I appreciate the efforts of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration for considering students welfare with utmost priority.