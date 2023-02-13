ADVERTISEMENT
Election break: Kwara offers 50% transport fare for students returning home

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kwara Government has offered fifty per cent transport support to Kwara students returning home from tertiary institutions to observe the three weeks election break.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

This is contained in a statement from the Press Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Mrs Mansurat Amuda-kannike, on Monday in Ilorin.

Amuda-kannike quoted the Commissioner, Dr Afees Alabi, as saying that the support would be monetised and transferred to the beneficiaries after verifications.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigeria Universities Commission had directed Nigerian universities be closed for a duration of three weeks between Feb. 22 and March 14.

”It is interesting to note that this 50 per cent transport support is coming barely 12 hours after Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration announced free bus palliative for students of Unilorin and Kwara State Polytechnic which begins on Monday, Feb.13

”I appreciate the efforts of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration for considering students welfare with utmost priority.

”The 50 per cent subsidy was meant to augment transportation fares for students returning to Kwara,” Alabi said.

BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up

Gov Abiodun allows cabal to control him  —  Former Ogun Deputy Speaker

INEC requires 13,000 security personnel for elections in Enugu State – REC

Nigeria will be debt-free if elected - Kwankwaso

Zamfara anti-thuggery committee begins clampdown on traders rejecting old notes

PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections

2023 Election: Vote wisely, LP chieftain urges Nigerians

Currency Swap: Wike, Tambuwal, Sanwoolu also drag Buhari, CBN to court

How Bola Tinubu made his money.

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

How Peter Obi made his money

