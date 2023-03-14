ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

El-Rufai speaks on syphoning government money to Dubai

Ima Elijah

"We didn’t syphon the money to Dubai..."

Nasir El-Rufai (Instagram/govkaduna)
Nasir El-Rufai (Instagram/govkaduna)

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has strongly denied allegations of siphoning the state's money to Dubai, United Arab Emirate, UAE.

Recommended articles

He also issued a challenge to his predecessors, urging them to publicly swear that they had never stolen funds from the state's treasury.

El-Rufai, who previously served as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, made these statements in Hausa during an interview on a local TV and Radio station, on Monday, March 13, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words: He said, “I am happy that we constructed qualitative roads that would last for years. Not those kinds of roads they have constructed in the past, which after two years, after two rainy seasons, the roads would be bad.

“We still have work to do. Our plan is that we want all roads in Kaduna to be tarred. Anyone who comes to Kaduna wouldn’t see a muddy road.

“The people can see that we executed those projects with the loan we secured. We didn’t syphon the money to Dubai and buy houses or go to Jabi Road and build a mansion.

“We aren’t like such people. I became the Governor of Kaduna State with only one house located at Danja Street in Unguwan Sarki Kaduna. I have completed my tenure, Alhamdulillah…that is my only house. I don’t have any other house. I didn’t build a mansion. I don’t even need it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

History you should know: Recall, in 2016, The family of one Abdullahi Barazana alleged that Barazana had been picked by the Nigeria Police in Kaduna and was detained and tutored for making statements on a radio station political programme in which he claimed that Governor El Rufai had cash and property in Dubai.

In 2015, El Rufai dragged the Union Newspaper to court, asking to be paid damages over a story. The media outfit in a publication on July 2, 2015 claimed that El-Rufai declared owning ₦90 billion, including 40 mansions, in his asset declaration forms with the Code of Conduct Bureau.

In 2021, the Kaduna State High Court ordered a newspaper to pay Governor El-Rufai ₦10 million as damages and tender a public apology to him.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff

Rhodes-Vivour remains authentic LP guber candidate in Lagos – Legal team

Rhodes-Vivour remains authentic LP guber candidate in Lagos – Legal team

10th Assembly: Tinubu speaks on preferred Senate President

10th Assembly: Tinubu speaks on preferred Senate President

March 18 Election: Police deploy 18,748 personnel in Kano State

March 18 Election: Police deploy 18,748 personnel in Kano State

Feb. 25 elections strengthened integrity of Electoral Act, says Presidency

Feb. 25 elections strengthened integrity of Electoral Act, says Presidency

Amaechi restates Cole’s pledge to establish business funds in Rivers

Amaechi restates Cole’s pledge to establish business funds in Rivers

Sokoto PDP governorhip candidate promises an “all-inclusive government

Sokoto PDP governorhip candidate promises an “all-inclusive” government

CBN’s compliance with Supreme Court order on old notes, victory for Nigerians — Matawalle

CBN’s compliance with Supreme Court order on old notes, victory for Nigerians — Matawalle

Naira Scarcity: Lagos to sanction any business refusing old naira notes

Naira Scarcity: Lagos to sanction any business refusing old naira notes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

Governors running for second term

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday

Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event