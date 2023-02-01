El-Rufai: FG, First Lady react to claims on Aso Villa section against Tinubu

What happened?: Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State had, during an interview on Channels TV, alleged that ‘some elements’ in the Presidential Villa are working against Tinubu considering their preferred candidate didn’t win the APC primary election in 2022.

Buhari has been fair to all: But reacting to those claims while speaking to newsmen at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, stated that the Buhari-led government has been fair to all candidates regardless of party affiliations.

Aisha Buhari backs El Rufai: The wife of Nigeria’s president, Aisha Buhari, backed up El-Rufai claims via an instagram post of El Rufai's interview with the said media house.

“#longlivethefederalrepublicofnigeria” was written in the post’s caption by the president’s wife, who also leads Tinubu’s women’s campaign train.