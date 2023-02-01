ADVERTISEMENT
El-Rufai: FG, First Lady react to claims on Aso Villa section against Tinubu

Ima Elijah

‘Some elements’ in the Presidential Villa are working against Tinubu...

Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari arrives with his wife Aisha, before taking oath of office in Abuja, on May 29, 2015
Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari arrives with his wife Aisha, before taking oath of office in Abuja, on May 29, 2015

The Federal Government on Wednesday, February 01, 2023, said it is not “officially aware” of cabals in the Presidential Villa plotting the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 election.

What happened?: Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State had, during an interview on Channels TV, alleged that ‘some elements’ in the Presidential Villa are working against Tinubu considering their preferred candidate didn’t win the APC primary election in 2022.

Buhari has been fair to all: But reacting to those claims while speaking to newsmen at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, stated that the Buhari-led government has been fair to all candidates regardless of party affiliations.

Aisha Buhari backs El Rufai: The wife of Nigeria’s president, Aisha Buhari, backed up El-Rufai claims via an instagram post of El Rufai's interview with the said media house.

“#longlivethefederalrepublicofnigeria” was written in the post’s caption by the president’s wife, who also leads Tinubu’s women’s campaign train.

What you should know: There are ongoing conversations as to weather or not President Buhari is offering enough support to his party's candidate. Find out 5 indicators that Buhari may not be fully in support of Tinubu here

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

