The Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has begged pastors in the state to support his second term bid.

According to Daily Post, El-Rufai also promised to fair to everyone in the state irrespective of their tribe or religion.

The Governor said this while speaking to a group known as Pastors United For Change Association (PUCA) on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

The Kaduna state Governor told the group that he does not discriminate.

El-Rufai said “In my life, I have never worked with people based on religious and ethnic consideration. Don’t look at what people said, but what I have done in the past.

“Go through my records and see what I have done. On the issue of my running mate, we are encouraging women participation in politics. She is a competent woman. Only Kaduna State has male/female governorship ticket in northern Nigeria.

“Late Professor Andrew Nok, our late Commissioner for Education, brought Dr. Hadiza Balarabe when we were looking for someone that can revive our primary health in the state and she performed excellently well.

“I didn’t know her before. Her choice as a running mate has nothing to do with religion. I am confident that my running mate will run the state effectively, and will be fair to all in the state even if I am not around.

“When you get into office politics, you must be fair to all. Check our records in the last three years and six months, we have worked. We built, repaired primary, secondary schools. We fixed our primary health centres.

“I am human and I can make mistakes like any other person. I will be fair to everybody.

“We must unite our people for progress. I want Kaduna State to interact on the basis of humanity, not religion and ethnicity.”

El-Rufai has been accused of discriminating against members of the Christian community in Kaduna state.

Body bag threat

Recently, the Governor’s threat to foreigners sparked public outrage and also, condemnation from some Nigerians.

El-Rufai threatened to send foreigners who dare to interfere in Nigeria’s affairs back home in body bags.

His words: “Those that are calling for everyone to come and intervene in Nigeria, we are waiting for the person that will come and intervene. They will go back in body bags. Because nobody will come to Nigeria and tell us how to run our country.

“We’ve got that independence and we are trying to run our country as decently as possible and we know the history of those countries that are trying to teach us these things; we have read their history. We also know that in their stages of development they went through these challenges.

“So, please, let’s work together; let’s advise one another but don’t lecture us.”

He has since issued several statements saying that he made the comment to protect Nigeria’s sovereignty.

El-Rufai’s party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) also backed the body bag statement saying he spoke the mind of the Federal Government.